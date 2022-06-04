Meet The Champion: WC medallist Prachi Yadav guides students on fitness

As a part of 'Meet The Champion' initiative World Cup Bronze Medallist and Para-Canoeist Olympian Prachi Yadav visited Government Residential Sports Institute in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. "A programme like 'Meet The Champion' under Fit India Movement gave me the privilege to reach out to children of rural areas where I hope to make a contribution of bringing little awareness on balanced diet and sports," said World Cup Bronze Medallist and Para-Canoeist Olympian Prachi Yadav while kicking off the 'Meet The Champion' series.

Nearly 200 students from 75 schools wearing their sports uniform attended the 21st session of 'Meet The Champion' interacting on various aspects of balanced diet, fitness and sports with the Paralympian. Sharing about her own fitness routine, Prachi said, "Follow the Fitness Mantra of eating small portions of meal in every two hour. It will keep the body energised and metabolism intact but if large portions eaten at once, that will make us more lethargic and inactive."

Encouraging the students towards choosing a healthy life and dreaming bigger, the World Cup Medallist said that if she being on wheelchair can work hard to fulfil her dreams then there's no doubt that a normal person cannot achieve it. "If we decide to fulfil our dreams in sports or any other sector, we must have a good health and good health does not come from exercising or physical activities only. We need strength to exercise and strength comes from nutritious food. So, give all the nutrients to your body and your body will give you the best," Prachi added.

Meanwhile, the Bronze girl also played different videos on balanced diet during the interaction and to which the students were very attentive and curious. Excitement escalated when Prachi conducted a Fit India Quiz session, which is one of the attractive segments of the programme and winners were given away the India Olympic Jersey. Manju Prajapati, XIIth Standard student from Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School asked the para-athlete about the kind of preparation required to reach upto the Olympic or international-level sports competitions. Similarly, other students also questioned and interacted with her about water sports, challenges faced by sportspersons, balancing between academics and sports etc. (ANI)

