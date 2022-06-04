Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Iga Swiatek winning French Open

BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE "Congratulations, @iga_swiatek, on another incredible win!" CARLOS ALCARAZ, WORLD NUMBER SIX "Simply amazing @iga_swiatek. @rolandgarros" ONS JABEUR, WORLD NUMBER SIX "Congrats @iga_swiatek, incredible really." HUBERT HURKACZ, POLISH WORLD NUMBER 13 "Congratulations @iga_swiatek.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 21:44 IST
Following is reaction to world number one Iga Swiatek winning her second French Open title on Saturday with a 6-1 6-3 win over Coco Gauff in the final: COCO GAUFF, FRENCH OPEN FINALIST

"I want to congratulate Iga. What you have done on tour in the past couple of months has truly been amazing and you totally deserve it." CHRIS EVERT, FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE

"She had a game plan going out there. She talked to her coach, I'm sure, about being proactive and aggressive from the first shot... she was a machine out there. She knew what she had to do." BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations, @iga_swiatek, on another incredible win!" CARLOS ALCARAZ, WORLD NUMBER SIX

"Simply amazing @iga_swiatek. Congrats! @rolandgarros" ONS JABEUR, WORLD NUMBER SIX

"Congrats @iga_swiatek, incredible really." HUBERT HURKACZ, POLISH WORLD NUMBER 13

"Congratulations @iga_swiatek. A beautiful win @rolandgarros." PAM SHRIVER, FORMER WORLD NUMBER THREE

"@iga_swiatek This level is amongst the greatest of all time @WTA. #Iga35" (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Toby Davis)

