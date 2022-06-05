Left Menu

Moto GP: Honda Team look to Monday test after disastrous Sunday

Pol Espargaro shot off the line as he worked to stay with the leading group and ran as high as fourth. But after these early laps Espargaro's race would become a nightmare as he steadily dropped back through the field. Crossing the line in 17th, Espargaro suffered throughout the race from a lack of grip compared to the previous day. Stefan Bradl's race came to a premature end after a strong start.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 23:44 IST
Moto GP: Honda Team look to Monday test after disastrous Sunday
Honda Team Rider Pol Espargaro at Catalunya GP (Image: Team Honda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Zero points after promising starts for both Pol Espargaro and Stefan Bradl, a grueling weekend over as attention turns to the test. Unrelenting and oppressive conditions continued to hammer the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from early in the day. As the Moto GP World Championship lined up on the grid for the 24-lap race, it was clear it would be a race of survival. In front of his home fans, Pol Espargaro shot off the line as he worked to stay with the leading group and ran as high as fourth. But after these early laps Espargaro's race would become a nightmare as he steadily dropped back through the field. Crossing the line in 17th, Espargaro suffered throughout the race from a lack of grip compared to the previous day, which is being investigated by Michelin and Honda.

Stefan Bradl's race came to a premature end after a strong start. The German fell at Turn 10 on the first lap after fighting his way into the points. Sustaining no major injuries, the HRC Test Rider is looking forward to a night of rest and recovery before Monday's test. Both riders will be out on Monday to continue working on the evolution of the Honda RC213V.

"Today we had a lack of grip compared to the previous sessions unfortunately. It's really disappointing because I made a great start and was up there with the leading group. Tomorrow we have an important test and I think it will be very busy for me. Let's prepare properly for the second part of the season. I hope Taka is OK, it was a big crash right in front of me, " said Honda rider Pol Espargaro after finishing 17th. "An unfortunate end to the weekend. I made a really good start and was riding well, making up positions. We were battling near the points when the rear started to slide at Turn 10 and I fell. It was quite a big impact, I am a bit sore but it is nothing major. It's really a shame because we could have been fighting for points today. Now I get ready for the test on Monday, " said Honda rider Stefan Bradl. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
3
Japan defence minister: N.Korea missile launch cannot be tolerated

Japan defence minister: N.Korea missile launch cannot be tolerated

Japan
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022