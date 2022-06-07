Left Menu

WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek extends lead, Pegula makes top 10 debut

Poland's Iga Swiatek expanded her lead at the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday after her French Open triumph in Paris over American Coco Gauff.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:29 IST
WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek extends lead, Pegula makes top 10 debut
Iga Swiatek (Photo/Roland-Garros Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

World No.1 Iga Swiatek's second triumph at the French Open extended her lead to almost twice as many points as the second-ranked Anett Kontaveit in WTA rankings of singles on Monday. The Polish star's Roland Garros title triumph solidified her place atop the WTA world rankings and she has 8,631 points. She has won 6 straight titles this season.

Despite a defeat in the first round of the French Open 2022, Kontaveit has attained No.2 for the first time with 4326 (+3) points. Paula Badosa (4245), Ons Jabeur (4150) and Maria Sakkari (4016) round out the current Top 5. After the tournament, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff both reached new career-highs.

Following her first appearance in a Grand Slam final, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff jumped 10 spots to reach from No.23 to a career-high ranking of No.13. Gauff advanced to the championship match in Paris without falling a set and collects 1,300 rankings points. Her doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, moved to No. 8 for the first time from No. 11. Pegula had won a career-best 36 matches last season and already has earned 23 wins in the 2022 season following a clay-court campaign in which she finished as runner-up at Madrid and advanced to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Italy's Martina Trevisan, who advanced to the semifinals in Paris in her eighth Grand Slam appearance climbed 32 spots, from No.59 to a career-high No.27. Belgium's Elise Mertens returned to the top of the doubles rankings this week, replacing Katerina Siniakova.

The French Open's effect on the rankings of Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka was great as they gained 4016 and 3966 points respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022