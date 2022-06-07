Cleiton Silva parts ways with Bengaluru FC

Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva has departed Bengaluru FC after spending two illustrious years with the Blues, the club confirmed through their social media handles on Monday. Silva played 37 matches for the Blues and was a key figure in the Blues' attack, contributing a total of 16 goals and seven assists across the two seasons.

His double-digit haul of 16 goals over the two seasons has taken him among the top three goalscorers for Bengaluru FC ever since their inception in the ISL, making him a renowned name among the famous West Block Blues fan club, arguably departing as one of the better players the club has seen in recent times. Although Bengaluru FC failed to reach the semi-finals during his two seasons at the club, the 35-year-old thrived in the attack alongside Sunil Chhetri and Prince Ibarra, marking the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season his best-ever in terms of stats and numbers.

The Marco Pezzaiuoli-led side are on the course of a rebuild and will keep themselves busy in the transfer window after the departure of one of their most prolific forwards. (ANI)

