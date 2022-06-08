Top Representatives from Sevilla FC to visit Bengaluru

The top executives of the Spanish football club, Sevilla FC will be visiting India for the first time since announcing the partnership with FC Bengaluru United in 2021. The executives, led by the Club President, Jose Castro and General Director, Jose Maria Cruz and Business General Director, Jorge Paradela, will be in Bengaluru for the course of five days, during which they will meet with top football and sports administrators and business partners to discuss Sevilla FC's plans in India. Their visit to the capital city will also include tours of iconic historical and cultural spots around the city.

Sevilla FC has been heavily focused on the Indian market for several years, starting with their involvement with La Liga India's projects like the La Liga Football Schools, and most recent collaboration with the Indian club, FC Bengaluru United. The Indian and Spanish sides signed a five-year agreement in 2021 to explore joint synergies. FC Bengaluru United, owned by Gaurav Manchanda, will work with Sevilla FC to explore grassroots and development opportunities in India, while the latter will provide the technical expertise as a club with a strong history. During the visit, FC Bengaluru United will also unveil their women's team, a step forward which has also been based on Sevilla FC's experience.

For the connection with La Liga India's work, Sevilla FC will be participating in a special 'Extra Time' event on 10th June 2022, which is a recently initiated property wherein La Liga showcases the work being done in India in collaboration with its partners. The event will also see participation from FC Bengaluru United, the Indo Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Spain. In the past year since signing the partnership deal, both the clubs' work has been recognized on the international stage, with the winning 'Best Internationalization Strategy' at the prestigious World Football Summit Awards 2021. They also recently jointly launched the 'Football Hackathon - Data-Driven Players Performance Assessment' which is a unique opportunity to showcase effective usage of data science in professional football scouting and player performance analysis. The online hackathon will be launched during the La Liga side's visit to Bengaluru this week. (ANI)

