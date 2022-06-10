Soccer-Sarabia strikes early as Spain win in Switzerland

An early goal from Pablo Sarabia earned Spain a 1-0 win in Switzerland on Thursday, their first victory of this year's UEFA Nations League. Last year's finalists dominated the game from the start but were only able to score once, when Sarabia struck from close range in the 12th minute following a low cross by Marcos Llorente.

The Atletico Madrid winger found Sarabia ghosting in between two opponents inside the six-yard-box and he scored with a first-time shot. Spain have five points from their opening three Group A2 matches to sit two behind leaders Portugal and two ahead of third-placed Czech Republic.

Switzerland have suffered three consecutive losses and are winless in their last five games since qualifying for this year's World Cup. Spain host the Czechs in Malaga and Switzerland entertain Portugal in Geneva on Sunday.

