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Portugal to Safeguard Against Potential Electricity Price Surge Amid Global Tensions

Portugal's government has approved a bill that allows for the temporary capping of electricity prices to protect households and businesses from rising costs, potentially due to global conflicts. A price control mechanism will activate if prices rise significantly, while Portugal's renewable energy reliance offers some protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:18 IST
Portugal to Safeguard Against Potential Electricity Price Surge Amid Global Tensions
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Portugal's government has greenlit a bill on Thursday enabling the temporary capping of electricity prices for households and most businesses. Despite potential global price hikes due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, Portugal's renewable energy capacity provides a buffer against severe economic impacts.

Under the new bill, retail electricity prices would trigger protective measures if they rise by more than 70% or exceed 2.5 times the five-year average. Currently, prices in the Iberian wholesale market, MIBEL, stand at 37.6 euros per MWh.

Cabinet Minister Antonio Leitao Amaro stated that in such a scenario, an energy crisis would be declared, allowing the government to intervene in pricing. Measures include possible price caps and a push for increased energy efficiency, with consumers and companies expected to significantly reduce consumption. Despite the global surge in oil and gas prices, Portugal's heavy reliance on renewable energy shields it from extreme impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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