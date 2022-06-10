Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand make strong start to second test at Trent Bridge

"Generally here the wicket tends to get better as the game goes on, (so it's) good to get them in early and put some pressure on and get Jimmy (Anderson) and Broady going with the new ball," said Stokes. Latham took on the captaincy after Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation on the eve of the match.

England grabbed back-to-back wickets just before lunch to rein in a changed New Zealand's strong start to what could be a decisive second test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The visitors, without COVID-19-struck captain Kane Williamson and put in to bat after losing the toss, had made the highest opening stand in a test at the ground since 2005 before both openers departed in the space of two balls. England captain Ben Stokes provided the breakthrough after an hour and a half of waiting for a wicket, taking up the bowling and having Will Young (47) caught by a diving Zak Crawley at second slip.

New Zealand had been 84-0 and it was 84-2 when stand-in captain Tom Latham (26) was caught by Matthew Potts off James Anderson at midwicket. The visitors went in for lunch at a solid 108-2 from 26 overs, a far cry from their 39-6 on a difficult opening day of the first test at Lord's.

England, unchanged from the team that won by five wickets at Lord's, had opted to bowl to make the most of conditions on an overcast morning. "Generally here the wicket tends to get better as the game goes on, (so it's) good to get them in early and put some pressure on and get Jimmy (Anderson) and Broady going with the new ball," said Stokes.

Latham took on the captaincy after Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation on the eve of the match. All-rounder Michael Bracewell was handed his test debut as injured Colin de Grandhomme's replacement in the middle order while Matt Henry returned in place of Ajaz Patel and Henry Nicholls filled the gap left by Williamson.

Latham said he would have also opted to bowl, given the chance. The final test is at Headingley from June 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

