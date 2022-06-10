FC Goa extends Priceton Rebello stay for two more years

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa on Friday confirmed that mid-fielder Princeton Rebello has extended his stay by two years.

He made 17 appearances for FC Goa last season.

An inaugural member of the FC Goa Development team that was launched in 2017, Princeton was one of the key players of the ‘Dev Team’ that won the Goa Pro League in 2018-19. The current India U23 international was also instrumental in helping the Gaurs finish unbeaten in their inaugural challenge in the Durand Cup 2019.

''This is a huge moment of pride for me and my family. I joined FC Goa five years ago with the goal of getting better each day and eventually playing in the first team one day. ''That has been my reality for two seasons now but I'm aware that I've got lots left to do,” the 23-year-old was quoted as saying in a media release.

