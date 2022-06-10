SA batter Tazmin Brits reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

South Africa opener Tazmin Brits has received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Ireland in Dublin. Brits was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brits' disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the second over of South Africa's innings on Wednesday. On being adjudged caught behind, Brits first showed displeasure while staying on at the crease and then expressed her dissent as she walked past the umpires.

Brits admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Graham McCrea of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Roland Black and Azam Baig, and third umpire Aidan Seaver levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

