Soccer-FIFA dismiss Chile complaint, Ecuador to keep spot at World Cup

Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed Chile's claims that they had fielded an ineligible player in the qualifiers, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday.

"After analysing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF," it said in a statement.

