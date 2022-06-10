Soccer-FIFA dismiss Chile complaint, Ecuador to keep spot at World Cup
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:08 IST
Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed Chile's claims that they had fielded an ineligible player in the qualifiers, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday.
"After analysing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chile
- FIFA
- Ecuador
- 2022 World Cup
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more
Chile could be home to world's oldest tree, study suggests
Chile hires Eduardo Berizzo as national team coach
Soccer-Chile appoint Eduardo Berizzo as new coach