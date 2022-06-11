Left Menu

Rugby-Late Gelant try secures Stormers last-gasp win over Ulster

The Stormers, who were a man down due to a red card for replacement loose-forward Adre Smith, battered the Ulster line in the closing stages of the game, but the Irish held on until four minutes past the hooter when Gelant crossed. The visitors had managed the contest better to that point, but found themselves 10-0 behind in the opening 13 minutes after unconverted tries for home hooker Jean-Jacques Kotze and number eight Evan Roos.

Rugby-Late Gelant try secures Stormers last-gasp win over Ulster
The visitors had managed the contest better to that point, but found themselves 10-0 behind in the opening 13 minutes after unconverted tries for home hooker Jean-Jacques Kotze and number eight Evan Roos.

Fullback Warrick Gelant scored a try in the 84th minute to secure South Africa's Stormers a dramatic 17-15 victory over Ulster in their United Rugby Championship semi-final in Cape Town on Saturday.

Flyhalf Manie Libbok, who had been poor throughout the game, then landed a pressure conversion to set up a home final on June 18 against compatriots the Bulls after the latter stunned favourites Leinster with a 27-26 win in Dublin on Friday. The Stormers, who were a man down due to a red card for replacement loose-forward Adre Smith, battered the Ulster line in the closing stages of the game, but the Irish held on until four minutes past the hooter when Gelant crossed.

The visitors had managed the contest better to that point, but found themselves 10-0 behind in the opening 13 minutes after unconverted tries for home hooker Jean-Jacques Kotze and number eight Evan Roos. Ulster hit back with scores via wing Robert Baloucoune and fullback Stewart Moore, before scrumhalf John Cooney added a penalty to see them lead 15-10 at halftime.

The only score of the second period came with the final move of the game and despite the home side playing the final 10 minutes a man down after the red card for Smith, who was adjudged to have put his hand into the eye area of Ulster lock Iain Henderson and could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

