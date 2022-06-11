Left Menu

Soccer-Stuttgart midfielder Karazor arrested on Spain's Ibiza

VfB Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor has been arrested while on holiday on the Spanish island of Ibiza, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday. The club did not say why the 25-year-old, who joined Stuttgart in 2019 and played in 24 league games last season, had been arrested or if he had been charged with specific offences. "Atakan Karazor was arrested while on holiday in Ibiza," the club said in a statement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-06-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

"Atakan Karazor was arrested while on holiday in Ibiza," the club said in a statement. "He denies any illegal action. VfB are in constant contact with his lawyers. As this is an ongoing case the club will not be commenting further on the matter at this time."

Stuttgart narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing in 15th place in the Bundesliga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

