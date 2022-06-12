Rugby-Vunivalu among six new caps in Australia squad for England series

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie called up six uncapped players, including former rugby league standout Suliasi Vunivalu, for next month's blockbuster three-test series against England on Sunday.

Rennie had already confirmed that the three overseas-based picks allowed him under Australia's "Giteau Law" would be flyhalf Quade Cooper along with Fijian-born backs Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete. Vunivalu adds a third power-running Fijian threat to the mix, the winger forcing himself into contention in his last few games for the Queensland Reds after an injury-blighted start to his career in the 15-man game.

The other uncapped players in the squad were Melbourne Rebels tighthead prop Pone Fa'amausili, ACT Brumbies locks Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville as well as New South Wales Waratahs hooker Dave Porecki and second rower Jed Holloway. The core of the 35-man squad is largely settled, as would be expected with the World Cup coming up in France next year.

Call ups for Holloway, Frost and 33-year-old Neville meant no place for Izack Rodda, who has been in fine form for Western Force this season and toured with the Wallabies last November. "The past two years have allowed us to build strong foundations as a group but there's no doubt that we have a lot more in us," Rennie said in a news release.

"We're looking forward to working hard and preparing as a group to put in performances that make our supporters proud against England next month." England swept the Wallabies 3-0 on their last tour Down Under in 2016 and their 32-15 win at Twickenham last November was an eighth straight victory over Australia going back to the 2015 World Cup.

The series begins at Perth Stadium on July 2 with tests following at Brisbane's Lang Park and the Sydney Cricket Ground over the next two weekends. Australia squad: Forwards: Dave Porecki, Lachlan Lonergan, Folau Fainga'a, Taniela Tupou, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Pone Fa'amausili, James Slipper, Angus Bell, Matt Philip, Jed Holloway, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Darcy Swain, Michael Hooper (captain), Pete Samu, Harry Wilson, Rob Valetini, Rob Leota. Backs: Nic White, Tate McDermott, Jake Gordon, Quade Cooper, James O'Connor, Noah Lolesio, Samu Kerevi, Hunter Paisami, Izaia Perese, Len Ikitau, Marika Koroibete, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Banks, Suliasi Vunivalu, Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia

