Indian pro boxer Sabari enters WBC World Rankings

Indian pro boxer Sabari Jaishankar, who had won the Australasia title in the Welterweight division, has become the third Indian to enter the ranking list issued by the Word Boxing Council WBC. Jaishankar, who beat Australian champion boxer Michael Pengue for the WBC Australasia title last month, has been ranked 36th by the world body in their latest monthly rankings.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:38 IST
Indian pro boxer Sabari Jaishankar, who had won the Australasia title in the Welterweight division, has become the third Indian to enter the ranking list issued by the Word Boxing Council (WBC). Jaishankar, who beat Australian champion boxer Michael Pengue for the WBC Australasia title last month, has been ranked 36th by the world body in their latest monthly rankings. The Tamil Nadu boxer is currently the only Indian to make way into the world rankings and overall, only the third Indian after Olympic medallist Vijender Singh (World Boxing Organization rankings) and Neeraj Goyat (WBC) featuring in the list in 2016.

''I feel that entering in the ranking will help me get more international fights and exposure, which will only help me gain more experience,'' he said in a release.

''This is only the beginning. I have achieved one task and now I am looking to win the Asia title.'' PTI KHS KHS

