Kothari becomes 2022 Pacific International snooker champ

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-06-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

World billiards champion Sourav Kothari on Monday won the 2022 Lance Pannell-Pacific International Snooker Championship. In the final, Kothari thrashed top-ranked Australian cueist Johl Younger 4-0 in the best of seven frames, with a high break of 93 in the third frame.

After topping his league, Kothari defeated Australian Cale Barrett 3-1 in the quarters and the talented Charlie Chafe 3-1 in the semifinals respectively.

He last had won the title in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Kothari will now be participating in the 2022 Pacific International Billiards beginning here on Tuesday.

