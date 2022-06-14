Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Ferrari's season speeds from delight to 'disaster'

Ferrari's early season delight has become a discussion of disaster after the Italian team's nightmare in Baku on Sunday, but it is still too early to write off their title hopes. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was Ferrari's first double failure to finish for reasons of reliability since the 2009 opener in Australia.

WTA roundup: Simona Halep opens with breezy win in Birmingham

No. 2 seed Simona Halep of Romania earned a 6-1, 6-4 win in 78 minutes over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko on Monday in the first round of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Halep saved six of eight break points and served up four aces to notch her first grass-court victory since winning the 2019 Wimbledon title. She missed the grass-court season last year while nursing a calf injury.

Tennis-Injured Murray withdraws from Queen's Club Championships

Former world number one Andy Murray has been forced to withdraw from the Queen's Club Championship in London after picking up an abdominal injury, the tournament's organisers said on Monday. Murray, a five-times champion at Queen's who last won the title in 2016, suffered an abdominal injury during Sunday's Stuttgart Open final loss to Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Soccer-'I'm no hero' says dancing keeper as Australia qualify for World Cup

Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne’s dancing antics helped Australia claim a shootout win over Peru in an inter-continental playoff on Monday but said he was no hero, only playing his part as they claimed a fifth straight World Cup appearance. The 33-year-old journeyman, who had trials at Arsenal as a teenager, was brought on for his third cap with three minutes to play at the end of extra time and stopped the last kick as the Socceroos won 5-4 on penalties after the match ended goalless.

Tennis-Medvedev returns to number one with imminent Wimbledon ban

Russian Daniil Medvedev returned for a second stint as the men's world number one on Monday, replacing Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings. German Alexander Zverev rose to a career-high second spot with Djokovic slipping to third following his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the French Open, which the Serb won last year.

Golf-Mickelson offers sympathy as 9/11 families slam move to Saudi-backed tour

Phil Mickelson said he had the "deepest of sympathy" for those who had lost loved ones on Sept. 11, 2001 after a coalition of families whose relatives died in the attacks criticised his move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. The PGA Tour last week suspended Mickelson and other members who joined LIV Golf, with Commissioner Jay Monahan saying they had "decided to turn their backs" on the tour.

Motor racing-Hurting Hamilton says he would not miss Canada for the world

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton assured fans on Monday that he would be racing in Canada this weekend despite suffering severe back pain in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The 37-year-old Briton's Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had fuelled concern after telling reporters there was a risk Hamilton might not be in a fit state to compete in Montreal.

Basketball-Phoenix Mercury meet State Department as Griner detention continues

The Phoenix Mercury met with the U.S. State Department on Monday amid seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner's ongoing detention in Russia, U.S. officials said. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

Soccer-Australia edge Peru on penalties to claim World Cup spot

Australia's dancing substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to clinch a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar as they edged Peru 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental playoff on Monday. Redmayne danced across the goal-line before diving to the right to stop a penalty from Alex Valera and hand Australia a deserved victory at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Soccer-Rapinoe, Morgan headline U.S. CONCACAF W Championship squad

Veteran forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan headline the 23-player United States women's squad for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, U.S. Soccer announced Monday. The eight-team tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, serves as a qualifier for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.

