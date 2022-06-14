UPDATE 3-Cricket-England chasing 160 runs to win second test against New Zealand

England need 160 runs in the final session to win the second test at Trent Bridge while New Zealand can claim victory with six more wickets on a fascinating final day.

New Zealand set England a target of 299 to win the second test -- and the series -- after they were bowled out for 284 on Tuesday. In response, England reached 139 for four by tea but lost the vital wicket of top batsman Joe Root.

Much will depend on whether skipper Ben Stokes (25) and Jonny Bairstow (43) can build on their promising 46 run partnership. With a long tail, England only have wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to come as a recognised batsman and with 38 overs remaining to be played the tourists will fancy their chances of bowling them out and levelling the three test series at 1-1.

The record for a successful fourth innings run chase in a test at Trent Bridge is 284 made by England against New Zealand in 2004. Set 299 to win, England's Alex Lees, struck three boundaries off the opening over from Tim Southee but then Zak Crawley fell victim to Trent Boult before lunch, edging the left-armer to Tim Southee at slip.

Ollie Pope, the first innings centurion, was caught behind off the impressive seamer Matt Henry for 18 but New Zealand's spirits were truly raised when they claimed the wicket of Root. Boult produced a fine caught and bowled with Root finding a leading edge to leave England at 56-3.

Lees had struggled for runs after lunch but was just getting into his stride again when he was caught behind off a fine delivery from Southee -- the seamer's first wicket of the test. Bairstow and Stokes quickly established themselves, however, with Stokes setting out his stall early, coming down the track to drive Southee for a magnificent straight six and then finding the boundary with two reverse sweeps off spinner Michael Bracewell.

New Zealand are without seamer Kyle Jamieson, who has a back injury. Earlier, the tourists had been dismissed for 284 with Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten on 62, with Boult adding 17 as part of a 35-run last wicket partnership, to move the tourists into a stronger position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)