Ice hockey-South Korean Olympian Cho dies aged 35

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:24 IST
Cho Min-ho, who scored South Korea's first goal in Olympic ice hockey, has died of cancer at the age of 35, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Wednesday. Cho, who scored in a 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, was a key player in the South Korean team since his debut in 2008, appearing in 11 world championships.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in October and died at a hospital in Seoul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

