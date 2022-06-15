Ice hockey-South Korean Olympian Cho dies aged 35
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:24 IST
Cho Min-ho, who scored South Korea's first goal in Olympic ice hockey, has died of cancer at the age of 35, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Wednesday. Cho, who scored in a 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, was a key player in the South Korean team since his debut in 2008, appearing in 11 world championships.
He was diagnosed with lung cancer in October and died at a hospital in Seoul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- South Korea's
- Olympic
- Czech
- Seoul
- IIHF
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korean K-pop supergroup BTS to visit Biden at the White House
Cycling-Twice Olympic champion Archibald suffers ankle injuries in road accident
South Korea's ruling party cements presidential win with local vote success
Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs pulls out of Rome, Oslo Diamond League meets
Olympic qualifier Asian Track Cycling C'ships to be held in Delhi from June 18-22