Ireland include uncapped players Doheny and Olphert for India T20Is

Ireland have named uncapped players Stephen Doheny and Conor Olphert in their 14-member squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against India to be played in Malahide at the end of this month.

Doheny and Olphert, who were recently handed retainer contracts by Cricket Ireland, have earned call-ups for the two T20Is against India, on the back of their impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

The squad will be led by regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie and his side features a good mix of young and experienced talents, including the likes of Paul Stirling – Ireland's top batter on the ICC T20I Rankings. With the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia fast approaching, both the sides will look to experiment in order to find the right combination for the marquee event.

The last time the two sides met in a T20I bilateral affair was in 2018. India swept the two-match series comfortably.

Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

