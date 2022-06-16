Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Commanders owner Snyder will not appear before congressional panel next week

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will not appear before a House committee hearing into his team's workplace culture next week as requested, according to a letter obtained by Reuters. The Committee on Oversight and Reform earlier this month asked Snyder and National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell to appear for the hearing as part of its investigation into allegations regarding a hostile workplace culture at the Commanders.

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff rolls into quarters at Germany

Seventh-seeded Coco Gauff defeated fellow American Ann Li 6-2, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the bett1open in Berlin. Gauff will play China's Xinyu Wang on Thursday.

Motor racing-Melbourne to host Australian Formula One GP until 2035

Melbourne will host the Australian Grand Prix until 2035 in a new deal that will also see Formula Two and Formula Three added to the schedule for the first time next year, Formula One and local organisers announced on Thursday. The current contract for the race at Albert Park was due to expire in 2025 and Sydney had expressed an interest in taking it on.

NBA-'It's not over': Celtics lean on experience ahead of elimination game

The Celtics said the experience they gained from winning three elimination games during the playoffs has prepared them to do it again in Game Six of the Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Boston on Thursday. With their backs against the wall, the Celtics were victorious in two win-or-go-home games against the Bucks and a Game Seven against the Heat that punched their ticket to the Finals.

Tennis-Kyrgios loses cool before toppling Tsitsipas in Halle

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a heated altercation with the umpire over a time violation before composing himself to down world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7 6-2 6-4 and advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 Halle Open on Wednesday. The volatile Australian was given a warning for taking too long to return Tsitsipas's serve while leading 2-0 in the second set and then proceeded to summon the supervisor to express his displeasure.

MLB roundup: Cards' Miles Mikolas just misses no-hitter vs. Pirates

Miles Mikolas came within one out of throwing a no-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. After Mikolas retired Michael Perez on a groundout and Tucupita Marcano on a flyout in the ninth inning, Cal Mitchell launched a ground-rule double on a 2-2 pitch. Mikolas was then taken out of the game, coming up just short of the first no-hitter thrown by a Cardinals pitcher since Bud Smith accomplished the feat on Sept. 3, 2001.

NBA-Warriors look for 'Game Six Klay' to deliver championship

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson earned the nickname "Game Six Klay" due to his spectacular play in those critical contests but said he is not looking to force the issue in Game Six of the Finals on Thursday. Thompson has been steadily warming up during the series and the game offers the Warriors a chance to beat the Celtics on the road and claim their fourth championship in eight years.

Motor racing-Mercedes say they pushed Hamilton's Baku setup too far

Mercedes pushed Lewis Hamilton's car setup too far in Azerbaijan last weekend and cannot cause him such pain again, the Formula One team's head of strategy said on Wednesday. Britain's seven times world champion suffered severe back pain wrestling with his bouncing car in Baku and said it had been his most painful race.

Golf-Mickelson's title bid stands out at U.S. Open

Of all the storylines swirling ahead of this week's U.S. Open, none are as compelling as Phil Mickelson's latest bid to win the tournament for the first time. The 156-player field for the year's third major, known as the toughest test in golf, features plenty of in-form players looking to build on impressive starts to the season but none will grab headlines like Mickelson will.

Golf-USGA says LIV golfers could face tougher route into future U.S. Opens

United States Golf Association Chief Executive Mike Whan said on Wednesday he could foresee a day when it will be harder for those who joined LIV Golf to gain entry into the U.S. Open but does not want to make a knee-jerk reaction on the matter. The USGA last week cleared the way for LIV Golf players to compete in the June 16-19 U.S. Open, saying it would be unfair to change a criteria once established and deny entry to those who already earned a spot in the field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)