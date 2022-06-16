Left Menu

2022 Abu Dhabi T10 confirmed for Nov 23 to Dec 4

Season 6 of the competition will see reigning champions Deccan Gladiators defend their trophy against star-studded sides Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Bangla Tigers, Northern Warriors, and Team Abu Dhabi.

Team Deccan Gladiators (Photo/Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
The 2022 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 23 to December 4. This year will be the fourth since cricket's fastest format moved to Abu Dhabi, the result of a five-year agreement between Ten Sports Management (TSM), Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi).

Season 6 of the competition will see reigning champions Deccan Gladiators defend their trophy against star-studded sides Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Bangla Tigers, Northern Warriors, and Team Abu Dhabi. Captain Wahab Riaz and icon player Andre Russell were among the Deccan Gladiators squad that lifted the trophy in 2021 with Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali highlighting a group of world-class players, with the tournament enjoying a depth of talent to rival the best franchise leagues across the globe.

Another stellar cast of cricketers will be selected to descend on Abu Dhabi when the 2022 Official Draft gets underway later in the year, with UAE men's national team stars again provided the opportunity to test their skills against the world's best. The tournament's format will remain the same, with each team playing 10 league fixtures before the top four sides advance to the playoffs and final. (ANI)

