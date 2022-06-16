New Delhi (India), June 16: Emirates D20, 2022, It is organized by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and sponsored by Sky247.net, and begins on June 13th. Sky247.net is a sports news portal that covers everything from cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi and many more. The Emirates D20 2022 cricket tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates from June 13 to June 28 (UAE). The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will host the second edition of Emirates D20, which will feature six teams competing for the title over the course of 16 days. Emirates Blue, Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah, Ajman, and Abu Dhabi are the six teams competing in the T20 tournament. According to the schedule, each team will play the opposing team twice in a double round-robin format. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for June 27. The final of the Emirates D20 2022 tournament will take place on June 28. All Emirates D20 matches will be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Sharjah is the undisputed defending champions of the Emirates D20, having defeated Fujairah by two runs in the final of the 2020 edition. This tournament is powered by sky247.net, and they are intensely focused on growing the global sports portal, which aims to continue providing immersive and engaging gaming experiences in a safe and enjoyable environment through the Sky247 App. Aside from sports, this online gaming site provides its users with a variety of games.

