Left Menu

Cricket-Bowlers power Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Australia

Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne picked up three wickets, including the crucial one of Glenn Maxwell, to trigger an Australian collapse as the hosts won the rain-hit second one-day international by 26 runs on Thursday to level the series.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 23:43 IST
Cricket-Bowlers power Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Australia

Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne picked up three wickets, including the crucial one of Glenn Maxwell, to trigger an Australian collapse as the hosts won the rain-hit second one-day international by 26 runs on Thursday to level the series. Australia were cruising at 123-3 in pursuit of 216 in 43 overs when spinner Dunith Wellalage (2-25) removed Travis Head (23) and Marnus Labuschagne (18) in quick succession before Karunaratne (3-47) and Dushmantha Chameera (2-19) ensured a Sri Lankan victory in front of a packed house in Pallekele.

"Chamika is a born warrior. He delivers whenever I throw the ball to him," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. "Same with Dushmantha as well. Even on the field the attitude and the concentration is top class." Australia's top seven all got into double figures but failed to kick on, with Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva (2-26) both doing a fine job of stifling them in the middle overs on a slowish pitch.

"The guys got starts and didn't convert and that was the difference. It was unfortunate," said Australian skipper Aaron Finch. "Chasing in these conditions where the wicket is slow and spinning is something we need to keep improving on." Earlier, Australia chose to field and restricted Sri Lanka to 220-9 in 47.4 overs before rain brought a premature end to the innings. Kusal Mendis top-scored for the hosts with 36 while Pat Cummins returned figures of 4-35.

The third game of the five-match series takes place in Colombo on Sunday.

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022