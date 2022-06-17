Left Menu

Soccer-Lille part ways with manager Gourvennec

Lille have parted ways with manager Jocelyn Gourvennec after a disappointing season in which the 2021 Ligue 1 champions finished 10th in the standings, the club said on Thursday.

Lille have parted ways with manager Jocelyn Gourvennec after a disappointing season in which the 2021 Ligue 1 champions finished 10th in the standings, the club said on Thursday. The 50-year-old replaced Christophe Galtier last July but the only silverware he won during his tenure was the French Super Cup.

His side were knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16. They failed to qualify for any European competition next season. "Lille... would like to sincerely thank Jocelyn Gourvennec for his collaboration, his commitment and his professionalism throughout this 2021-2022 season," the club said.

