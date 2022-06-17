Left Menu

Cycling-Bahrain Victorious withdraw from Tour de Suisse after positive COVID tests

Their withdrawal follows Jumbo-Visma's decision to pull out of the race on Thursday due to a similar COVID-19 outbreak and comes just two weeks before the Tour de France begins in Copenhagen on July 1. "The medical team conducted rapid antigenic tests on all riders and staff this morning after an isolated case of COVID-19 symptoms for one of the riders," Bahrain Victorious said in a statement https://bahraincyclingteam.com/bahrain-victorious-abandon-tour-de-suisse-due-to-covid-19-case.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:04 IST
Cycling-Bahrain Victorious withdraw from Tour de Suisse after positive COVID tests
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bahrain Victorious withdrew from the Tour de Suisse after being notified of positive COVID-19 results from a round of tests conducted on Friday, the team said. Their withdrawal follows Jumbo-Visma's decision to pull out of the race on Thursday due to a similar COVID-19 outbreak and comes just two weeks before the Tour de France begins in Copenhagen on July 1.

"The medical team conducted rapid antigenic tests on all riders and staff this morning after an isolated case of COVID-19 symptoms for one of the riders," Bahrain Victorious said in a statement https://bahraincyclingteam.com/bahrain-victorious-abandon-tour-de-suisse-due-to-covid-19-case. "Since then, the two riders who abandoned the race ahead of stage five after gastrointestinal issues also returned positive COVID-19 tests this morning.

"Following the advice of our management, medical team, and the race organizers, the team will withdraw from the race."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022