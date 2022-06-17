Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig sign Austria midfielder Schlager from Wolfsburg

Leipzig, who finished fourth in the league last season and will compete in the Champions League group stage, said the 24-year-old had signed a deal to 2026. A product of the RB Salzburg youth teams, Schlager, had joined Wolfsburg in 2019, playing in 81 games in all competitions for them.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:01 IST
Soccer-Leipzig sign Austria midfielder Schlager from Wolfsburg
  • Country:
  • Germany

RB Leipzig signed Austria international Xaver Schlager from Bundesliga rivals VfL Wolfsburg on Friday to boost their options in midfield. Leipzig, who finished fourth in the league last season and will compete in the Champions League group stage, said the 24-year-old had signed a deal to 2026.

A product of the RB Salzburg youth teams, Schlager, had joined Wolfsburg in 2019, playing in 81 games in all competitions for them. "The club has ambitious goals and I want to play my part to reach them," Schlager said.

The Bundesliga starts on Aug. 5 but German Cup winners Leipzig are already in action a week earlier in the German Super Cup on July 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022