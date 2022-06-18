Left Menu

NBA-Biden praises Warriors 'grit' after latest championship victory

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday saluted the Golden State Warriors after the team won their fourth NBA championship in eight years and said he looks forward to welcoming them to the White House. "Congrats to the Golden State @Warriors on yet another NBA title and to Finals MVP @StephenCurry30 [Stephen Curry] for another legendary performance," Biden tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 05:25 IST
NBA-Biden praises Warriors 'grit' after latest championship victory

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday saluted the Golden State Warriors after the team won their fourth NBA championship in eight years and said he looks forward to welcoming them to the White House.

"Congrats to the Golden State @Warriors on yet another NBA title and to Finals MVP @StephenCurry30 [Stephen Curry] for another legendary performance," Biden tweeted. "Grit. Heart. Strength in numbers. That's America," he said. "See you at the White House."

Curry's spectacular shooting and the team's relentless defense led the Warriors to a 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Finals on Thursday. The Warriors did not visit the White House during the Trump administration following their 2017 victory, and no NBA team made the trip during the remainder of the former president's term.

Former President Donald Trump's policies on policing, racial justice and his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement put him at odds with many in the league. The NBA's five-year hiatus ended when Biden hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in November of last year to celebrate their championship.

Biden, an avowed sports fan, has hosted professional baseball, hockey and football teams at the White House, as well. (Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022