PTI | Belmont | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 14:26 IST
Aditi misses cut at Meijer LPGA Classic
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok put together a solid second round of three-under 69, but it was not enough to see her through to weekend action at the Meijer LPGA Classic here.

After a first-round 75, the 69 meant she moved to even par for 36 holes but the cut fell at 2-under. Aditi was T-91 and missed her fourth cut in 12 starts.

Aditi's best this season came in the first two events at Gainbridge (T-13) and LPGA Drive On (T-15).

Meanwhile, Jennifer Kupcho (63-67) grabbed a two-shot lead, while defending champion Nelly Korda, who was out of action in March with a blood clot in her left arm, raced to second place with 67-65.

This is only the fifth start in 2022 for Korda. She was T-4 at Tournament of Champions, T-20 at Gainbridge, and T-15 at Drive On in March. After that, she played only in the US Women's Open, where she was T-8.

Korda's five birdies included two back-to-back efforts on holes 17 and 18 and before that, she had a hole-out eagle on the par-5 14th.

Carlota Ciganda (68-65) had two eagles in the second round as she shot 65 and moved to third place. Two-time Meijer LPGA Classic winner Brooke Henderson (68-66) is two shots back of Korda, and four shots out of the lead, after two windy rounds at Blythefield Country Club.

