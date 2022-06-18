Left Menu

England pacer Katherine Brunt announces retirement from Test cricket

The 36-year-old seamer will continue to play in the shorter formats of the game.

Katherine Brunt (Photo: England Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England pacer Katherine Brunt on Saturday announced her retirement from Test cricket, calling time on a career that spanned 17 years. The 36-year-old seamer will continue to play in the shorter formats of the game. Brunt made her Test debut in 2004, and was part of an influential moment for English cricket in just her third Test match - bagging nine wickets across the match and smashing 52 to help her team to retain the Women's Ashes after 42 years.

Brunt claimed it was a 'smart' decision to retire from the game in order to prolong her white-ball career. Brunt said in an official statement released by England Cricket Board, "I feel like as an athlete there is never an obvious time to step away from doing the thing that you love."

"But over the past two years thoughts of retirement have surfaced more and more, so I've decided to make a smart decision rather than an emotional one. Test cricket is my absolute passion and to retire from this format was truly a heartbreaking choice to make, but it allows me to prioritize white-ball cricket," she added. "I know that I leave it in a great place, the bowlers coming through are ready and they're just itching to be let loose! And with the South Africa game around the corner, I'm very much looking forward to watching them from the best seat in the house," Brunt said.

England will next play a Test match against South Africa from June 27 onwards. (ANI)

