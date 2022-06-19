Left Menu

Spanish centre back Carlos returns to Odisha FC

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 19-06-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 11:49 IST
Spanish centre back Carlos returns to Odisha FC
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha FC on Sunday announced the return of the Spanish center-back Carlos Delgado after two years, reuniting with Josep Gombau.

Delgado amassed 1389 minutes of serious game time over 16 matches in his debut season with the Juggernauts in 2019-2020.

A product of the Malaga CF youth academy, Delgado made his professional debut for the club's B side more than a decade ago.

After representing the reserve sides of Real Valladolid, UD Almeria, and a stint with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, the center-back signed for Valencia B side in 2012.

Delgado eventually made his senior debut for the club in a UEFA Champions League match against Lille.

He last played for Castellon in the Spanish third division before joining Odisha FC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022