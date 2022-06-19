Spanish centre back Carlos returns to Odisha FC

Odisha FC on Sunday announced the return of the Spanish center-back Carlos Delgado after two years, reuniting with Josep Gombau.

Delgado amassed 1389 minutes of serious game time over 16 matches in his debut season with the Juggernauts in 2019-2020.

A product of the Malaga CF youth academy, Delgado made his professional debut for the club's B side more than a decade ago.

After representing the reserve sides of Real Valladolid, UD Almeria, and a stint with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, the center-back signed for Valencia B side in 2012.

Delgado eventually made his senior debut for the club in a UEFA Champions League match against Lille.

He last played for Castellon in the Spanish third division before joining Odisha FC.

