Australia wins toss, bats first in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The series is level at 1-1.

Sri Lanka left out opening batsman Danushka Gunatilleke, who is nursing a hamstring injury. Niroshan Dickwella comes into the side and is expected to keep the wicket.

Australia made three changes to the side that lost the second ODI at Pallekele.

The tourists' injury woes worsened with Steve Smith ruled out with a left quadriceps injury. The former captain had been in good form with scores of 53 and 28 in the series.

The good news for Australia is that Mitchell Marsh was declared fit. The all-rounder had missed the first two games with a calf injury. Australia also brought in Jhye Richardson and Cameron Green in place of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Swepson.

In a tour plagued by injuries, Australia was forced to send home Kane Richardson (hamstring), Sean Abbott (finger), and Marcus Stoinis (side). Mitchell Starc (finger) and Ashton Agar (side) are staying on tour with the hope of getting fit for the tail end of the series.

Teams: Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

