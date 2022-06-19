Left Menu

India's Anahat Singh wins Asian Junior Squash title in U-15 category

Promising Indian player Anahat Singh won the gold medal in the girls Under-15 category at the Asian Juniors Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.The tournament, which started in the picturesque beach town on Wednesday, concluded on Sunday.The 14-year-old Anahat defeated Kwong Ena of Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to claim the top prize.She reached the finals without dropping a single game in the tournament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 15:27 IST
India's Anahat Singh wins Asian Junior Squash title in U-15 category
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Promising Indian player Anahat Singh won the gold medal in the girl's Under-15 category at the Asian Juniors Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The tournament, which started in the picturesque beach town on Wednesday, concluded on Sunday.

The 14-year-old Anahat defeated Kwong Ena of Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to claim the top prize.

She reached the finals without dropping a single game in the tournament. Anahat had defeated Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-0 in the semi-finals. So far, Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, two national championships and eight international titles. She is the only Indian girl to win the US Junior Open in any category and the British Junior Open. At 14, Anahat will be the youngest player to represent India at the World Juniors Squash Championships in Nancy, France later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022