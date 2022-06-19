England set 236 off 41 overs to win 2nd ODI vs. Netherlands

England was set a target of 236 off 41 overs to win the second one-day international against the Netherlands on Sunday and clinch the series with a match to spare.

Scott Edwards, filling in as captain in the absence of Pieter Seelaar, top-scored for the Dutch in their total of 235-7 at Amstelveen outside Amsterdam after they won the toss and opted to bat first.

They did the opposite in the first ODI on Friday and saw England smash a world-record 498-4 to set up a victory by 232 runs.

The second ODI was reduced to 41 overs per side because of overnight rain that led to a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

England made one change to its team, bringing in Brydon Carse for left-arm pacer Sam Curran. Opening batter Jason Roy was playing his 100th ODI. AP NRB NRB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)