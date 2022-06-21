Eto''o given suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain
Mesalles was handed a one-year prison sentence.The 41-year-old Etoo played for Barcelona from 2004-09, helping it win two Champions League titles and three Spanish league trophies.He retired as a player a few years ago and is currently the president of the Cameroonian football federation.
- Country:
- Spain
Former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto'o has been given a suspended prison sentence in Spain for tax fraud during the time he played for Barcelona, a Spanish court said on Tuesday.
In an agreement with tax authorities, Eto'o received a 22-month prison sentence and will repay nearly 4 million euros ($4.2 million) in taxes owed. He avoided serving time because in Spain sentences shorter than two years can be suspended for first-time offenders.
Eto'o, who was also fined, accepted the conviction but blamed his representative, José Maria Mesalles, for what happened. Mesalles was handed a one-year prison sentence.
The 41-year-old Eto'o played for Barcelona from 2004-09, helping it win two Champions League titles and three Spanish league trophies.
He retired as a player a few years ago and is currently the president of the Cameroonian football federation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UEFA Nations League: Inigo Martinez helps Spain draw against Czech Republic
Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware
Spain to hire 200 officials to handle flow of tourists in Madrid Airport
Spanish court calls CEO of Israel's NSO to testify in spying case
Spain to enforce ''doggybag'' option in bars and restaurants