Golf-Mexico's world number 20 Ancer confirms jump to LIV Series

Mexico's Abraham Ancer became the latest player to officially jump to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with the breakaway Saudi-backed venture announcing on Tuesday that the world number 20 would be in a 48-man field at the next event in Portland.

Ancer, winner of one PGA Tour title, joins a growing list of top golfers, including six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, ex-world number one Dustin Johnson and big-hitting former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, to sign with LIV Golf. Earlier on Tuesday, ESPN reported that former world number one Brooks Koepka had also joined the LIV Series but there has been no official announcement so far.

"Abraham Ancer has been a rising star who's established himself as one of the world’s top golfers in a very short period of time," said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner. "He is a consistent contender which continues to elevate our competition.

"Abraham’s global reach and star power in Mexico and Latin America makes him a great fit for LIV Golf, which is committed to growing the sport on a global scale, particularly in new and emerging markets." The LIV Series will play its first United States event in Portland, Oregon from June 30-July 2 at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club going head-to-head with the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV Golf held its first event in London this month which was won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel who pocketed the $4 million prize -- the biggest pay cheque in golf history.

