Cricket-England skipper Morgan to miss third Netherlands ODI with injury

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday due to a groin problem, a spokesperson for the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

Jos Buttler will lead England later on Wednesday as they look to build on two comfortable victories and wrap up a 3-0 series win in Amstelveen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)