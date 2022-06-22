Left Menu

Cricket-England skipper Morgan to miss third Netherlands ODI with injury

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 13:59 IST
Cricket-England skipper Morgan to miss third Netherlands ODI with injury
Eoin Morgan Image Credit: ANI

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday due to a groin problem, a spokesperson for the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

Jos Buttler will lead England later on Wednesday as they look to build on two comfortable victories and wrap up a 3-0 series win in Amstelveen.

