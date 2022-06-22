Cricket-England skipper Morgan to miss third Netherlands ODI with injury
England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday due to a groin problem, a spokesperson for the country's cricket board (ECB) said.
Jos Buttler will lead England later on Wednesday as they look to build on two comfortable victories and wrap up a 3-0 series win in Amstelveen.
