Harry Brook, Dom Leech sign new deals with Yorkshire

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Wednesday announced that Harry Brook and Dom Leech have signed new deals with the club. "The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce that Harry Brook and Dom Leech have signed new contracts with the Club," said an official statement from the club.

Batter Brook, who debuted for Yorkshire in 2016, has signed a five-year extension which will keep him at the Club until at least October 2027. The 23-year-old born in Keighley has enjoyed a stellar year to date, having scored a remarkable 926 runs in 11 County Championship innings, alongside 282 Vitality Blast runs at an average of 47. His red-hot form was recognised and he earned a call-up to the England Test squad for the New Zealand series. Fast bowler Leech will stay with Yorkshire until at least October 2024. Having made his debut in 2020, the 21-year-old from Middlesbrough has gone on to impress within a handful of first-team appearances.

Interim Managing Director of Cricket Darren Gough said: "We are absolutely delighted that they have both committed their futures to the Club. Harry is an incredible talent and the performances he has put in so far this year have been nothing short of incredible, rightfully earning him an England call-up. It is clear that he has a very bright future and it is great for the Club to be able to secure his services for a long period of time." "Dom is a highly regarded seamer and we are really excited to see what he can achieve over the next few years. Like most young fast bowlers, he has had to cope with a few injuries in the early stage of his career but we are confident he has all of the attributes to be a brilliant cricketer for Yorkshire," he added.

Commenting on the new deal, Harry Brook said: "I am delighted to extend my contract with Yorkshire and hope I can contribute to a lot of wins in the coming years. Yorkshire is my home Club and I would love nothing more than to help bring some silverware to Headingley." Leech said: "I am really pleased to have signed a contract extension with Yorkshire and committed my future to the Club. I have had a great taste of first-team cricket over the last few years and want to push for a permanent spot in all squads.

I have enjoyed working with our new coaching staff and look forward to continuing to develop my relationships with them. It is great that the Club have recognised my performance and rewarded me with this contract. Hopefully, I can play my part in the side winning some trophies," he added. (ANI)

