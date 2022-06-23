Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku signs RB Leipzig contract extension until 2026

Christopher Nkunku has signed a two-year contract extension at RB Leipzig, keeping him at the Bundesliga club until 2026. The fresh terms come hot on the heels of a sensational 2021/22 campaign from the attacking midfielder, who registered 20 league goals and 13 assists en route to being voted as Bundesliga Player of the Season.

He also spearheaded Leipzig's triumphant DFB Cup run and becoming a full France international. "I'm pleased to continue wearing the RB Leipzig shirt. After our great achievement in winning the DFB Cup, it remained clear that my story here isn't over yet - we want more," Nkunku told the Leipzig website.

"RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have shown time and again that we can compete for titles. We want to build on that going forward and go one step further." The 24-year-old arrived at Leipzig in July 2019 from boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain. He soon became a mainstay in the team, able to operate in attacking midfield, on either flank or even as a striker.

To date he has made 136 competitive outings for the club, contributing 47 goals as part of 93 direct goal involvements. While he has always performed consistently well, last term he took his game to a new level, often proving decisive in the final third with his eye for a pass and killer instinct in front of goal. He was handed his senior international debut for Didier Deschamps' France team against Ivory Coast in March this year, and has since gone on to earn a further five caps, including two starts.

"We're proud and happy to have been able to keep hold of one of the best players in the world at the moment," said Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell. "There are only a few players who can match the speed, flair and mentality that Christo possesses. "In addition to that comes his incredible goal involvements this season. Christo has developed into one of the Bundesliga's best players at Leipzig and has also become a regular with the France national team. This success story is something that we want to continue writing together."

Nkunku's new contract, which replaces his previous one that was due to expire in June 2024, is a major boost for Leipzig and head coach Domenico Tedesco as they bid to mount a title challenge in 2022/23. The announcement arrives just days after the club confirmed the signing of Austria international Xaver Schlager from Wolfsburg. (ANI)

