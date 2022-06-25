Left Menu

Rugby-Early blitz seals historic Top 14 final win for Montpellier

Three tries in the opening 12 minutes secured a first ever Top 14 title for jubilant Montpellier as they defeated more fancied Castres 29-10 in a superb display of incisive attack and stoic defence at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2022 02:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 02:49 IST
Three tries in the opening 12 minutes secured a first ever Top 14 title for jubilant Montpellier as they defeated more fancied Castres 29-10 in a superb display of incisive attack and stoic defence at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday. It was sweet revenge for Montpellier, who lost to the same opponents 29-13 in the 2018 decider but this time never looked like giving up the crown as their dominant first half effort laid the platform for a comprehensive win.

Wing Arthur Vincent, lock Florian Verhaeghe and fullback Anthony Bouthier all crossed for tries as the their early blitz provided the perfect send-off for retiring hooker Guilhem Guirado, the influential former France captain able to leave the game with his hands on a trophy. Castres managed a consolation score with five minutes remaining through centre Vilimoni Botitu, but were left to rue a nervous and error-strewn start as they were bullied at the set-piece and the breakdown.

