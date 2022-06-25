That's when I knew I wanted to do that too: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces over India's triumph in 1983

Reminiscing over India's win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar said that team's win in the cricketing marquee event sparked in him a desire to win the trophy for his country someday. Today, India is celebrating the completion of the 37 years of the maiden World Cup victory under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

"Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that's what I wanted to do too!," tweeted Sachin. In 1983, the World Cup final was played between India and West Indies and the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans. In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

India has been the regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place after a span of every four years. West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and was the runner-up in 1983. India has won the title two times, in 1983 and in 2011.

MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). (ANI)

