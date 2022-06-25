Bangladesh all out for 234 as WI make solid start on first day of second Test

A 67-run opening partnership following a dominant display by the fast bowlers has put West Indies in a good position in the second Test against Bangladesh. Despite losing both their openers, Bangladesh put up a decent display in the opening session on day one and the visitors would have hoped to put up a score in excess of 300.

The West Indies fast bowlers, though, had other ideas and put the breaks in the second session reducing the visitors from 105/2 to 138/6. The West Indies seamers kept their foot on the throttle throughout the innings sharing 10 wickets between them. Both Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets each, while Anderson Phillip and Kyle Mayers each secured two-wicket hauls in a brilliant display of fast bowling on a pitch that looked conducive for batting.

Liton Das put up a good performance for Bangladesh to put up a valiant 53 as the team was all out for 234. With Bangladesh reeling in the second session, Das put up two important partnerships with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shoriful Islam taking the side closer to the 200-run mark.

The 27-year-old has scored four fifties and two centuries this year. His 640 runs this calendar year has put him fourth in the list of batters with the most runs in 2022. Das is only 101 runs behind Usman Khawaja who has 751 runs against his name and is the top scorer in Test matches this year. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite (30*) and John Campbell (32*) set up a solid foundation for the home team and with West Indies poised to take a big lead with all their ten wickets intact. The Caribbean side were behind Bangladesh by 67 runs at the close of play on day one.

Currently, on 42 points, West Indies have a chance to increase their ICC World Test Championship points tally to 54 if they win this Test and seal the series 2-0. (ANI)

