PM Modi hails Telangana's mountaineer Poorna Malavath for completing 'Seven Summits Challenge'

In her latest achievement, Poorna climbed Mt Denali (6,190 mt), the highest mountain in the continent of North America, on June 5.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 12:44 IST
Telangana-based mountaineer Poorna Malavath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lavished praise on Telangana-based mountaineer Poorna Malavath for completing the 'Seven Summits Challenge'. In her latest achievement, Poorna climbed Mt Denali (6,190 mt), the highest mountain in the continent of North America, on June 5.

While addressing the nation in the latest episode of 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "By completing the 7 summit challenge, Poorna has added another feather in her cap of success. The seven summit challenge... is the challenge of surmounting the seven most difficult and highest mountain peaks." "With her indomitable spirit, Purva ascended the highest peak of North America Mount Denali and brought honour to the country. Poorna is the same daughter of India who had accomplished the amazing feat of conquering Mount Everest at the age of just 13," he added.

Poorna, who hails from the erstwhile Nizamabad district, scaled the highest peak of Mount Everest at the age of 13 years and became the youngest Indian and the youngest girl in the world to have reached the summit. Poorna has completed Mt Everest (Asia), Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mt Elbrus (Europe), Mt Aconcagua (South America), Mt Carstensz Pyramid (Oceania), Mt Vinson (Antarctica) and Mt Denali expeditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

