India opt to field, Umran Malik to debut
India won the toss and opted to field against Ireland in the first T20I here on Sunday.
Pacer Umran Malik was handed his India cap before the toss. Conor Olphert will be making his debut for Ireland.
India will be lead by Hardik Pandya.
Teams: India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China continuing to harden its position along borders with India: US Defence Secretary
India extends Sri Lanka USD 55 million credit line for fertiliser imports
Count of active COVID-19 cases in India has increased from 36,267 to 40,370: Union Health Ministry.
WTO meet: India to pitch for permanent solution for food security; protect interest of farmers, fishermen
US sees Indo-Pacific as 'priority theatre', says Indian military power can be stabilizing force