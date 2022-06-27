Left Menu

Rugby-Ex-Ireland coach Schmidt to train All Blacks after COVID outbreak

Joe Schmidt has been called up to help prepare the All Blacks for Saturday's first test against his former charges Ireland at Eden Park after Ian Foster and two of his assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. New Zealander Schmidt coached the Irish for six years from 2013 and his reign included Ireland's first two wins over the All Blacks.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 08:12 IST
Rugby-Ex-Ireland coach Schmidt to train All Blacks after COVID outbreak

Joe Schmidt has been called up to help prepare the All Blacks for Saturday's first test against his former charges Ireland at Eden Park after Ian Foster and two of his assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

New Zealander Schmidt coached the Irish for six years from 2013 and his reign included Ireland's first two wins over the All Blacks. "Joe will come in for Tuesday and Thursday’s training this week, and we're really grateful to have his help," Foster said in a statement. "We’ve planned for this kind of disruption and we’ve got back-up plans and people on standby. Joe was one of those people we could call on. "I’ve got every confidence in our coaching group, and in our senior leaders who are all stepping up in what’s a massive test for us."

Foster, John Plumtree and Scott McLeod are isolating at home after positive tests for COVID, which has also forced centres David Havili and Jack Goodhue out of the squad camp in Auckland. Their Canterbury Crusaders team mate Braydon Ennor was called into the squad as midfield cover on Monday.

Ireland have also had a COVID case in their squad with Australia-born outside back Mack Hansen forced into isolation. Niall Scannell has been called up into the touring squad as cover after hooker Rob Herring and lock Iain Henderson picked up knocks in training. The Munster rake will arrive in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Before Saturday's opening test Ireland will face the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday in the first of two tour matches they will play in addition to three internationals. The Maori All Blacks team for the match was named on Monday with test regulars Brad Weber and TJ Perenara sharing both scrum-half duties and the captaincy, the latter off the bench.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022