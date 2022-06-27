Left Menu

Golf-Months after almost quitting golf, Li wins first title since 2018

Ten months after almost quitting golf, Li Haotong sank a massive birdie putt to complete a play-off victory at the BMW International Open on Sunday and clinch his first win in over four years.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 10:14 IST
Golf-Months after almost quitting golf, Li wins first title since 2018
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ten months after almost quitting golf, Li Haotong sank a massive birdie putt to complete a playoff victory at the BMW International Open on Sunday and clinch his first win in over four years. The 26-year-old's victory in Munich earned him his third European Tour title and first since he edged out Rory McIlroy by a stroke at the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2018.

"No one knows how much I have gone through over the last couple of years," Li said. "Ten months ago I nearly decided to not play golf. I thought I couldn't play golf again. "If someone told me 10 months ago I would win again, I wouldn't believe that. Through a lot of tough times, I realized how good that feeling is to play well again."

Li extended his overnight three-shot lead over Belgium's Thomas Pieters to five with three birdies in the first five holes on Sunday, but a run of four bogeys over the next 10 holes allowed Pieters to draw level. Li almost found the water on the first play-off hole but sank a monster birdie putt before Pieters rolled his effort just wide.

"Thomas played great all day. My putter wasn't as hot as yesterday. Golf, this is golf," Li said. "Sometimes things go your way, sometimes not. I'm just so happy to finish on 18 like that. "Somehow I thought that I would make that putt. I don't know how I made that stroke, how the ball went in the hole because at the end of the day the greens were very bumpy. You just never know."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022