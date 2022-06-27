Mayank Agarwal to join India's squad as Rohit Sharma's replacement in Edgbaston Test

Left Menu

India batter Mayank Agarwal is all set to join Team India's squad as a replacement for skipper Rohit Sharma for the upcoming fifth Test against England.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-06-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 10:50 IST
Mayank Agarwal in action (Photo/BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India batter Mayank Agarwal is all set to join Team India's squad as a replacement for skipper Rohit Sharma for the upcoming fifth Test against England. Rohit Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Agarwal will fly out to England on Monday and link up with the rest of the Indian squad this evening. As per the latest government rules, Agarwal will not be required to undergo any quarantine, and will thus be available to play immediately if required. Earlier, Agarwal was left out of Team India's squad for the Edgbaston Test named in May but KL Rahul's injury and doubts over Rohit Sharma's recovery have given a chance to him.

Agarwal played his last Test match in March against Sri Lanka, where he scored only 59 runs in two matches, at an average of 19.66. Later, he captained Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 and had a forgetful season. The batter could manage only 196 runs in 14 matches, an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.5, as the team finished sixth on the table.

Coming to the fifth Test, India and England will be squaring off for the one-off Test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on July 1. The rescheduled match is a part of last year's five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

