DCBA to stage Delhi Zonal Badminton C'ship from July 2 to July 4

This championship will be held for all categories under 13, 15, 17, and 19 years in boys and girls and seniors men and women including Masters in all categories.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 11:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) will organize Delhi Zonal Badminton Championship 2022 across 11 Zones of Delhi from July 2 to July 4, 2022. This championship will be held for all categories under 13, 15, 17, and 19 years in boys and girls and seniors men and women including Masters in all categories.

This Zonal Championship is being organized under the visionary leadership of DCBA President Dr Ameeta Sinh who is herself a former International Badminton Player. "What is important for a game and the champions to be made are two things, one immense number of opportunities of competition and number two regular number of opportunity of competition," Dr Ameeta Sinh said in a statement.

"The other aspect is when you do a state-level tournament that we did recently there is always one person who stands out or the first three-four children stand out who becomes winner but when you bifurcate the tournament into various zones you give more opportunity to children to become winners which is a big encouragement to play better badminton and to look towards an aspirational future," she added. The DCBA president further said bifurcating the tournament into various zones gives them a higher chance to recognize the talent.

"By diving this into the various zones we are giving more opportunities of participation, we are giving more popularity to the game, we are giving more encouragement of victory and we are also following the system created by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), where you first have the Zonal then States and then the Nationals," said Dr Ameeta Sinh. "So, all of these get covered by conducting these tournaments. There is going to be a lot more activity in the future so that children get this opportunity of competition and that is the only root to the success of championship," she added.

For complete transparency, Draws will be held Online on July 1, 2022, and every participant can watch the tournament draw in real-time. (ANI)

