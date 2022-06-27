Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Sengalese defender Diagne

The defender has earned three caps for reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal, including one appearance in an AFCON qualifier against Namibia where he played alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane.


Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Monday announced the signing of Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne ahead of the upcoming season.

Diagne's most recent stint was with Albanian outfit KF Vllaznia where he played under Chennaiyin's new boss Thomas Brdaric.

"I am excited because this is my first time in India. I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC and I hope to bring something to the team so that together we win more titles," Diagne said in a media release.

Diagne, who made his debut for Metz as a 19-year-old in 2009, made 78 appearances in the French Ligue 1, including 37 appearances for Stade Rennais FC between 2014 and 2016.

''Diagne is a very experienced player who should stabilize and lead the defense. He radiates a calmness on the ball and is also an absolute role model in terms of discipline and diligence. He will acclimate quickly and be an important part of the team,'' New CFC coach Brdaric said.

The defender has earned three caps for reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal, including one appearance in an AFCON qualifier against Namibia where he played alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane.

Ahead of his maiden stint in India, Diagne said.

